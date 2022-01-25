A customer pulled a small black semi-automatic gun and pointed it at a clerk at a St. Anthony thrift store Monday.

The man then walked out of the Hidden Treasures Thrift Store on the 2900 block of Pentagon Drive at 12:50 p.m. with about $200 and a red duffel bag filled with miscellaneous clothing, and drove away in a pickup truck that had been stolen during a carjacking in St. Paul, said St. Anthony Police Chief Jon Mangseth.

Police later found the Chevy Colorado truck a few blocks away at 29th and Stinson Boulevard. On Tuesday morning police were still searching for the suspect and asking for the public's help.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man about 6 feet 2 inches with a larger build. He was wearing what appeared to be black square eyeglasses, a black stocking cap, blue ski jacket and a gray scarf, the store's surveillance video shows.

The man appeared at the register and chatted up the woman running the till.

"I didn't think I would like it at first ... I lost the other one," the man can be heard telling the clerk as she rang up a few items and placed them in a red duffel bag. That's when the suspect reached into his pocket and produced a gun, video posted to the St. Anthony Police Department's Facebook page shows.

"Staff indicated the suspect may have selected items to make it appear as though he wished to make a purchase," Mangseth said in an interview.

Mangseth warned people not to approach the suspect, but to call 911 or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321 with tips to help law enforcement establish his identity and his whereabouts.

Information can also be phoned into Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.