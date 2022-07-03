NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Police in Northfield are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide.
Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself.
State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
