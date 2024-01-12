Officials said Friday that the workplace death that occurred in Waseca occurred at a Minnesota Department of Transportation facility.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at be a MnDOT site in the 1500 block of S. State Street.

Police Capt. Kris Markeson said he intends to release more information about the death including the identity of the man who died.

A MnDOT spokeswoman said she is collecting details about the incident and the operations carried out at the facility.

A county property records photo shows what appears to be de-icing substance that is stored there for use on state highways and interstates.

According to police:

A caller contacted police about an injured man found unresponsive on a piece of equipment. Emergency responders arrived and gave aid to the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.