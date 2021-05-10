The three people killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Maple Grove were a woman and her two toddler children, police said Monday.
They also said that the woman's 23-year-old boyfriend survived the injuries he suffered about 7 a.m. Saturday when the speeding car crashed near the intersection of Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes.
The 25-year-old woman, who was driving, was declared dead at the scene, police said. Her 2-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were taken to a nearby hospital and died there.
Identities of all four people have yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
