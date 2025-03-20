Police say they've apprehended hospital worker who shot co-worker in parking garage

Last month, in York, Pennsylvania, a man armed with a pistol and carrying zip ties took hospital staff in the intensive care unit hostage before he was killed by police in a shootout that also left an officer dead, officials said. The shooter, identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, apparently intentionally targeted the hospital after he was in contact with the intensive care unit earlier in the week for medical care involving someone else, according to the York County district attorney.