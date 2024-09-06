Police say the gunman killed in Munich had fired at the Israeli Consulate

On Friday, police gave more details of the man's movements before he was shot dead. They said he fired two shots at the front of the museum, and made his way into two nearby buildings, shooting at the window of one of them. He also tried and failed to climb over the fence of the consulate, then fired two shots at the building itself, which hit a pane of glass. He then ran into police officers, opening fire at them after they had told him to put his weapon down.