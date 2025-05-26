LONDON — Police say the driver who plowed into soccer fans in Liverpool acted alone, not believed to be terrorism.
Police say the driver who plowed into soccer fans in Liverpool acted alone, not believed to be terrorism
Police say the driver who plowed into soccer fans in Liverpool acted alone, not believed to be terrorism.
The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 9:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Police say 27 hospitalized after being hit by car that plowed into a crowd of celebrating Liverpool soccer fans
Police say 27 hospitalized after being hit by car that plowed into a crowd of celebrating Liverpool soccer fans.