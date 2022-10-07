While technological precautions are useful in protecting revelers from being robbed of their cellphones while out on the town and having their cash apps accessed, the most effective deterrent, say those most closely watching the phenomenon, is old-fashioned wariness.

Twin Cities members of law enforcement, operators of cash apps and banks say the identity protection tools are in place, but it's up to smartphone users to take all necessary precautions if they don't want to become victimized like the dozens who were targeted by a roving band of thieves did for many months in downtown and elsewhere in Minneapolis before they were charged with felonies.

Law enforcement said these street bandits used many forms of persuasion, sometimes including physical violence, to separate unsuspecting and often intoxicated victims from their cellphones, then drain their transaction apps of thousands of dollars at a time.

The criminal complaints filed against members of the 12-person ring laid out a varied menu of tactics, ranging from simple to crafty to outright violent.

One man gave up his phone to someone who said he wanted to make a call. Another was asked for his phone so he could be added to social media accounts. His willingness cost him $1,200 and his phone.

Another victim who handed over his phone on a downtown street asked for it back and was assaulted in response. He was left on the pavement bleeding from his head.

By the time the long-running scheme was busted last month, it had siphoned more than $275,000 from accounts and the phones were routinely sold to "iPhone Man," who then shipped them to buyers overseas, the charges read.

"A majority of these victims came out from the bar and engaging in a conversation with a stranger they meet on the street," said Donald Cheung, a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) special agent in charge who oversees the Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force. "These individuals are very cunning in various types of situations."

Minneapolis Police Lt. Mark Klukow, based in downtown's First Precinct, said, "The victim pool is mostly young men in the 20s who are alone, not elderly people or women. ... That's the person we need to communicate with. We have a hard time getting to them unless it's in a TikTok video."

Klukow said drinking to excess among this demographic gives these young men what he calls "liquid courage" that washes away their cautionary barrier.

"Women have always understood that it's not safe to walk alone," the lieutenant said.

Not waiting for a resurgence of cellphone grab-and-drain, the BCA and police are sending the strong message that bar patrons need to count on themselves more than anyone or anything else to avoid being an easy mark for robbers prowling for an app-based payday.

Cheung said he understands that "Minnesotans have a good nature and want to trust and help people. [But] we can all be a little more guarded while talking to a stranger and especially handing over your phone."

Specifically, Klukow said, people out for a good time should "avoid inebriation and stay in populated areas. If alone, keep your phone hidden and your eyes up."

The lieutenant was especially forceful in emphasizing, "Keep your stuff in your pants. You don't need to carry your phone in your hands."

Not using a smartphone after leaving a nightspot can present a challenge for someone who has tapped Uber or Lyft for a ride, then tracking the driver's progress to the pickup spot.

Cheung sympathized with that dilemma. He advised iPhone users waiting for a ride to keep their fingers ready to activate the phone's SOS mode should they sense an imminent threat. Samsung's phones have a similar process.

To prevent monetary theft, spokespeople for apps all strongly urge users to employ every last sign-in protection available: double authentication, longer and more complicated passwords. However, for example, Venmo users don't need a password to go about their business.

For those who have been robbed of money from a bank app, "if you alert them on time, some can reverse the transfer," Cheung said.

To keep stolen photos, contacts and other data from being misused, he said, victims "can get in touch with their cellphone providers, and they can send out what's called a kill signal, and you can have your data erased."

Yes, erased, as in gone, the BCA agent said, "so back up your cellphone data regularly" in on your laptop or elsewhere separate from your phone.

The ring's demise — at least for now, depending on the success of prosecutors to win convictions — appears to have kept others from taking up the nefarious strategy in the short term, Lt. Klukow and special agent Cheung agreed.

But Klukow has been a cop long enough to know better than to celebrate just yet.

"The robberies have gone down, and that's wonderful news," he said. "But I'm nervous that the market is there. It's not over."