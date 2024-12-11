Wires

Police say South Korea's national police chief and the top officer for Seoul have been detained over martial law

Police say South Korea's national police chief and the top officer for Seoul have been detained over martial law.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 12:35AM

SEOUL, South Korea — Police say South Korea's national police chief and the top officer for Seoul have been detained over martial law.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law

Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law.

Wires

FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month

Wires

NYPD commissioner says gun found on suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing matches shell casings found at crime scene