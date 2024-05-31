BERLIN — An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt.
Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said that they couldn't immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries.
They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public.
