Police say multiple people injured at a Wisconsin school shooting

By The Associated Press

December 16, 2024 at 5:52PM

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple injuries have been reported Monday in a shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin, police said.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the state capital, police said.

''This remains an active and ongoing investigation,'' Madison police said in a statement. ''More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area.''

The school has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.

