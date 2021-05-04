A 2-year-old girl was located safe in New York state late Tuesday morning after her abduction from northeast Minneapolis a day earlier by her psychologically troubled 26-year-old sister, police said late Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman John Elder said Nasteha Mohamed is in the custody of child services as a reunion with her "very concerned and very relieved parents" is being arranged.

Elder said a nationwide law enforcement alert led to police pulling over Amina Mohamed on a New York State Thruway earlier Tuesday morning. The spokesman said he was pursuing more precisely where the stop was made.

He said investigators had information that Mohamed may have been "traveling to Massachusetts to a college in that area [to attend] a lecture that she wanted to attend. We were working off of that piece of knowledge."

Noting that police personnel worked through the night in hopes of finding the girl and her sister as quickly as possible, Elder said, "There is just this added drive to get these cases solved."

Elder said the circumstances of this abduction did not qualify for the issuance of an Amber Alert by law enforcement.

Amina Mohamed Credit: Minneapolis Police Department

Before being located, Nasteha Mohamed was last seen about 2:50 p.m. Monday near the 1400 block of NE. Marshall Street, Elder said.

Elder said in an earlier statement that Amina Mohamed "has had issues with mental instability and suffers from bouts of paranoia."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482