Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a snowbank in Inver Grove Heights.

Police called to investigate a "suspicious incident" found the body about 8 a.m. just east of Interstate 494 on the south side of the 1300 block of W. 60th Street, according to police.

"At this time, it does not appear there is a danger to our community as this does not appear to be a random act," according to a news release from the Police Department.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and determine the cause of death, according to the release.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined police in the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call their tip line at 651-450-2530.

Paul Walsh and alex chhith