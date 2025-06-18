Police say a German man engaged in cybergrooming and pressured a US teen to kill himself

BERLIN — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of engaging in an online campaign of cybergrooming and virtual sexual abuse of children, including pressuring a 13-year-old American boy to kill himself and livestream the act, authorities said Wednesday.
The German-Iranian man was arrested Tuesday. The man, whose name was not made public in line with German privacy rules, was taken into custody at his parents' apartment in the northern city of Hamburg. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to bring formal charges. He denied wrongdoing in a closed-doors appearance before a judge, authorities said.
''The acts exceed human imagination,'' Hamburg Attorney General Jörg Fröhlich said at a news conference Wednesday, German news agency dpa reported.
(Editor's note: This story includes discussion of sexual violence and suicide. If you or someone you know needs help in the U.S., call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org. The German equivalent is +49 800 111 0 111.)
The man is accused of perpetrating a complex international cybergrooming operation as a member of ''764,'' which the FBI describes as a violent online network that exploits minors virtually to coerce them into acts of self-harm and sexual abuse.
The man is suspected of committing 120 crimes against eight victims, ages 11 to 15, who were from Germany, England, Canada and the U.S. Another of the victims, a 14-year-old Canadian girl, attempted to take her own life. Authorities have not released the names of any of the alleged victims.