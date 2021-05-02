At least seven people were injured in three separate shootings Saturday night and early Sunday morning in St. Paul, police said.

City leaders called the shootings unacceptable and vowed to find out who was responsible.

"Thankfully no lives were lost, but this clearly could have ended much differently," Mayor Melvin Carter said on Twitter.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

According to preliminary police reports, the first shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Central Avenue. Two men, ages 25 and 26, told police that three males had approached them and started shooting. The men, who both had valid firearm permits, returned fire. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck six parked vehicles and an elementary school across Interstate 94.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers on patrol heard gunshots and found three people injured at the Holiday gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street. Two were taken to Regions Hospital by ambulance, and a third was transported by a private vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 800 block of Selby Avenue, where about 100 people had been attending a house party when someone started shooting. Several parked cars and buildings in the area were struck by bullets, and four people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds — a 33-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and another individual. None of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a Facebook post that "there are dozens of witnesses who know what happened and who is responsible."

"To those who pulled the triggers — understand that we won't rest until we secure the evidence we need to hold you accountable," Axtell wrote.

