KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway.
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 23, 2024 at 8:04AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway.