WICHITA, Kan. — One man died and five women were injured early Tuesday in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, and police were searching for a shooting suspect hours later, officials said.
The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge, police said in a news release, and arriving officers found one man fatally shot and five women injured. Police later identified the man killed as Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita.
Police believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun and opened fire from the sidewalk through the club's windows, then fled.
Police said they planned to release more information later Tuesday during a news conference.
