PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police said they were reviewing a video posted on social media as part of their investigation into a shooting at a store that left an officer wounded and ended with the shooter being fatally shot by another officer.

The video was made by a witness who started recording after officers began struggling with Alexander Spencer, 28, on Friday night. Authorities have said Spencer fired a shot that hit an officer in the thigh.

Two officers patrolling the city's Fairhill section entered the store and approached a group of men, according to a news release issued by police. As they tried to stop one of the men, Spencer scuffled with an officer.

After Spencer shot the officer, the other officer returned fire, according to the release. However, it is unclear in the video who fired first.

Spencer was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. The wounded officer remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

The names of the two officers have not been released. The wounded officer has been on the force for nine years and the officer who fired has been on the force for five years.

Authorities have not said why the officers tried to stop Spencer or what led to the confrontation.

Meanwhile, authorities were still searching Monday for Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, who they say fled the store with the gun used to wound the officer. Quinones-Mendez is facing several charges, including obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. He is considered armed and dangerous.