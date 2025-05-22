Nation

Police respond to shooting outside CIA headquarters

A security incident outside CIA headquarters early Thursday led to a shooting, authorities said.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 2:55PM

WASHINGTON — A security incident outside CIA headquarters early Thursday led to a shooting, authorities said.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia responded to what they described as a ''nonfatal'' shooting at the agency's headquarters in McLean around 4 a.m. to assist CIA police with traffic control.

The officers remained in the area ''providing traffic support while the CIA conducts its investigation,'' the department said.

The CIA declined to respond when asked about injuries sustained by security or the suspect or whether authorities have identified a motive for the incident.

''There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,'' the agency said in a statement. ''Additional details will be made available as appropriate.''

The CIA's headquarters is in McLean, Virginia, a Washington suburb about 10 miles from downtown.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Mercedes-Benz will establish its North American HQ in Georgia, moving hundreds of jobs

Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday that it plans establish its North American headquarters in metro Atlanta, where the automaker will expand its existing U.S. corporate hub by adding hundreds of jobs relocated from other cities.

Business

Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

Nation

2 staff members of Israeli Embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC

card image