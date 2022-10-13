RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they are on the scene of a shooting in Raleigh.
The Raleigh Police Department issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday describing the situation as an "active shooting" and advised residents to stay in their homes.
A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.
