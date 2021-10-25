BOISE, Idaho — There has been a shooting at a shopping mall with reports of multiple injuries, police in Boise said Monday, and one person is in custody.
Police on Twitter said they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don't have information indicating additional threats.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho's largest city and is the city's largest mall.
