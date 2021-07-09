Police on Friday released additional highway surveillance videos showing the vehicle whose driver is suspected of shooting and killing a father and husband in an act of road rage Tuesday.

The series of short video clips released by Plymouth police shows the vehicle's route leading up to the moment the driver shot Jay Boughton, who was with his teenage son driving south at 10 p.m. on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth and was shot in the head. No arrest has been made as police push to find the shooter and the suspect's SUV.

The vehicle was first spotted on traffic video on westbound Interstate 694 near Snelling in Arden Hills before it headed south on Hwy. 169. Police said they're still working to determine the vehicle's route after the shot was fired.

"It was a very short event where these two vehicles crossed paths," said Police Chief Erik Fadden.

Police have not narrowed down a description of the suspect vehicle, despite the new video evidence. Fadden said "it was raining and the camera lenses are full of rain droplets." It was also dark outside.

Late Friday morning, police announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with Boughton's death, and his friends and family pleaded for someone to come forward.

Traffic surveillance image from Tuesday's fatal shooting on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth. Credit: Provided by Plymouth Police Department

"He was murdered, executed for doing something most of us do every day, taking our children to a sporting event," said Stephen Robinson, Boughton's brother-in-law. "This is the world we live in. Is this the world we want to live in?"

Robinson asked for "prayers and privacy" for the family. "We need time for the healing process."

Fadden said Wednesday that based on video evidence "there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers as they proceeded south past Rockford Road" before the 56-year-old Boughton was shot.

A friend of the family, Tim Browne, said Boughton was a coach in the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association and was shot while driving his 15-year-old son to their home in Crystal from a baseball game, and the teen administered CPR to his father.

Police describe the suspected shooter's vehicle as a light-colored SUV, possibly a late-model Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar model. Police added that the SUV reportedly has damage to the rear bumper on the driver's side.

Police have released several traffic camera surveillance images of the suspect's vehicle on Hwy. 169 in hopes that someone will offer a clue about who is responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482