Police recovered two guns and arrested three men after a disturbance broke out in a parking lot Wednesday during graduation exercises at Brooklyn Center High School.

Officers were called to the school at 6500 Humboldt Avenue N. about 6:40 p.m. School officials informed police they had removed three men and believed they may have been armed with firearms, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said.

The incident took place as about 200 students were awarded their diplomas in the school's football stadium, said Olivia Doeden, a school district spokeswoman.

No Brooklyn Center students were involved in the altercation, Doeden said. The men were not former students, she added.

"Due to the swift response of staff and law enforcement, the incident was safely addressed without disturbance to the graduation ceremony," the district said in a statement.

Police remained on site for the remainder of the ceremony.

Officers, using descriptions provided by witnesses who saw them walking away from the school, found the men after the ceremony in an apartment. Police recovered two handguns. One of the weapons was reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park. The other gun did not have a serial number on it, police said.

The men, all adults, were taken to the Hennepin County jail for weapons offenses. Charges are pending.

After the ceremony concluded, there was an another altercation on the football field, initiated by three adult males, none of whom were students. The men approached and assaulted a graduate. Police officers and staff members intervened to end the altercation, the district's statement said.

"The events that occurred at commencement this year have prompted district administration to re-think the way we celebrate these joyous events to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and families," the statement said. "We are also working collaboratively with the city and law enforcement to conduct an after-action review in order to process response and plan together as we move forward."