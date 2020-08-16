CHICAGO – A downtown rally turned into violent clashes between protesters and Chicago police Saturday night as the city's top cop blamed "agitators" for "hijacking" the demonstration and protesters accused them of violating their rights, blocking their march and hitting them with batons.

At least 17 officers were injured, including one who was repeatedly hit in the head with a skateboard and another who may have suffered a broken hand, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, who briefed reporters Saturday night.

"To protect the peaceful protesters as well as their fellow officers, our officers responded proportionally to get the situation under control," Brown said.

Neither he nor fire officials would discuss injuries among the protesters, but a Tribune reporter witnessed dozens of protesters being treated for cuts and exposure to pepper spray.

About 24 people were arrested as the confrontation stretched into the night, and four of them were charged with felonies, including aggravated battery to a police officer.

This was the second straight weekend of clashes downtown. Last Sunday night, hundreds of people swept through Michigan Avenue's Magnificent Mile and elsewhere downtown and looted stores. Around a dozen officers were injured and more than a hundred people were arrested.

This weekend, police said they had taken precautions against further unrest by raising bridges over the Chicago River and deploying more officers.

The confrontation began after hundreds of protesters gathered in Millennium Park around 4 p.m. to call for defunding Chicago police and diverting the money to the South and West sides — issues that have dominated demonstrations in Chicago and across the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd.

As about 250 protesters started marching north on Michigan Avenue, officers began pushing protesters at the back of the group who were still near Millennium Park, according to Andrea Cespedes, 15, one of the protest's organizers.

The protesters called over their own medics to help those who were hurt, regrouped and formed a circle to give speeches, but officers started to break through the circle, she said.

A video posted on social media shows a protester using a skateboard to hit an officer who was striking a protester with a baton at Wacker and Michigan. It appears items were being thrown at police.

Dozens of officers wearing helmets with face shields, and carrying batons and shields, walked along a line south on Michigan, pushing the protesters. The cops shouted, "Move back!" as protesters yelled back, "Our streets!"

Some protesters were seen changing their appearances by concealing themselves with black umbrellas, Brown said. It was a tactic used by some demonstrators in July when they clashed with police in Grant Park while demanding the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue.

Brown said an officer filmed the entire protest and it would be used "to support any of the investigations that might come out of the actions of protesters or officers."

Berto Aguayo, executive director of Increase the Peace, said the demonstrators deserve an apology from the city. "I've been organizing my whole life, and I've never met so much violence."