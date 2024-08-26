Police officers are starting to use AI chatbots to write crime reports. Will they hold up in court?

''We use the same underlying technology as ChatGPT, but we have access to more knobs and dials than an actual ChatGPT user would have,'' said Noah Spitzer-Williams, who manages Axon's AI products. Turning down the ''creativity dial" helps the model stick to facts so that it ''doesn't embellish or hallucinate in the same ways that you would find if you were just using ChatGPT on its own,'' he said.