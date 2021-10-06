RACINE, Wis. — Police say a U.S. marshal was shot and wounded in Racine Wednesday morning.
WTMJ-TV reports the officer was shot in the shoulder while serving a warrant the south side of Racine. Local officers were assisting in serving the warrant.
Police sent out a message to residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. Officials say neighbors will be notified when it is safe to leave their homes.
No other details were released. There's no immediate word on the officer's condition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Toy makers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs
With three months until Christmas, the Basic Fun toy company has made an unprecedented decision: leave one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for U.S. store shelves in China.
Local
UW says complaint over counselors based on outdated info
A conservative legal group has threatened legal action against the University of Wisconsin-Madison for allegedly hiring three mental health providers to serve only students of color.
Local
Teen charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old in Minneapolis late last spring during street fight
The alleged shooter, who was 16 at the time of the killing, is being prosecuted in adult court.
Nation
Eviction confusion, again: End of US ban doesn't cause spike
Chandra Dobbs was stunned when the constable showed up on her doorstep with a fat packet of eviction papers. She thought she had more time.
Local
Police: Officer shot, wounded, was serving warrant in Racine
Police say a U.S. marshal was shot and wounded in Racine Wednesday morning.