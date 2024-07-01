CROOKSTON, Minn. — A police officer in Crookston fatally shot a man during a confrontation at a homeless shelter, the police chief in the northwestern Minnesota city said on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the Care and Share shelter around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fight in progress. They confronted a man ''who was being combative toward officers and was not following officers' verbal commands,'' Police Chief Darin Selzer said in a statement.

''Less lethal means were deployed before an officer fired their department handgun, striking the suspect,'' Selzer said. "Officers provided life-saving care, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The police chief's statement did not say if the man was armed, but did say that no further details would be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation, which is common in shootings involving law enforcement officers. The BCA said it would release further information once its preliminary investigation is complete.