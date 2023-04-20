Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

St. Paul police say murder-suicide is suspected in the shooting deaths of two cousins at an apartment complex Tuesday.

The St. Paul Police Department identified Jonathan Evans, 18, and Tracey Loving, 27, as the victims of the Tuesday shooting. In a social media update, police said the two were cousins and that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5:45 a.m. Police were called to the 1400 block of E. Minnehaha Avenue on Tuesday for reports of someone being shot, finding Loving inside the apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers securing the scene also found Evans behind the building with a gunshot wound, pronouncing him dead at the scene as well.

"Evidence indicates that Evans shot Loving and then took his own life outside of the building," SPPD's social media post said. "This investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional updates are available."

Loving's death marks the 11th homicide in St. Paul this year. There were 13 at this point last year according to a Star Tribune database.