WINNSBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina mother has been charged with murder after investigators said she shot and killed her 6-year-old son with a deer rifle, saying she wanted to send him to heaven, investigators said.
Mary Rosborough's brother told police his sister shot the boy Thanksgiving Day after going deer hunting and was trying to reload the gun when he tackled her, according to their report.
Jase Wise died of a gunshot to the chest. Rosborough's brother, meanwhile, held her down until deputies arrived at the Fairfield County home, investigators said.
Rosborough, 31, remains in jail without bond. It wasn't known if she had a lawyer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Minnesota couple turns shipping containers into stylish cabins, saunas, treehouses and more
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Minnesota couple turns shipping containers into stylish cabins, saunas, treehouses and more
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win
A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia state House race upheld the Republican candidate's victory on Friday, a decision that also reaffirms the GOP's takeover of the chamber and completes the party's sweep of last month's elections.
Nation
Hoarse Biden says it's just a cold he caught from grandson
President Joe Biden has at least one thing in common with thousands of parents and grandparents this winter: He's picked up a cold from his young grandson.
Nation
Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy says time he has spent campaigning to become the next governor of Idaho should count toward the community service he was ordered to perform after being convicted of obstructing police during his trespassing arrest at the state Capitol.
Nation
Le Pen honors Jewish, Polish victims of WWII in Warsaw
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen paid her respects to Jewish and Polish victims of World World II on Friday, on the eve of a Warsaw gathering of right-wing European party leaders that she will attend.
Business
US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs
America's unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that's putting more people to work.