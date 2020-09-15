MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee said they are investigating the death of a man they say was being pursued by federal drug agents when he died.
The department said the man shot himself after a foot chase about 2:46 p.m. Monday involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
The 23-year-old man was from Milwaukee, police said. They said no federal agents fired their guns and city police weren't involved.
The DEA's special agent in charge in Chicago, Todd Smith, didn't immediately return a message seeking more information.
