Minneapolis police are piecing together what happened after a man was shot dead early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Girard Ave N. for reports of a shooting at around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Garrett Parten said in a prepared statement. Officers arrived to find a man in his 40s lying in an alley with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Early reports suggest that the man was working on a car when another vehicle approached. An argument began between the man and someone in the other vehicle, escalating into gunfire. The second vehicle left the area.

Officers responding to the scene gave the man medical aid until city fire and EMS workers took over. He died at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

Police canvased the area, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppersMN.org.