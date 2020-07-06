IRVING, Texas — A preliminary investigation shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with suburban Dallas police officers after shooting and injuring his wife died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Monday.
Irving police said 59-year-old Rogelio Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said his wife has been released from the hospital.
Police said officers responded Saturday morning to a call from a woman who said she had been shot by her husband. Castro fled before police arrived but officers found him in the backyard of a neighboring property, where he and officers fired their weapons.
Castro was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.
