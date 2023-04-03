SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A man involved in a car accident Monday in Puerto Rico's capital fled the scene in an ambulance that had arrived to help him, police said.
Police pursued him from San Juan to the nearby city of Caguas but found only the abandoned ambulance, authorities said. Police were searching for the suspect.
The accident occurred on one of Puerto Rico's busiest highways. It was not immediately clear if other people were involved in the accident.
A police lieutenant investigating the incident could not be immediately reached for comment.
