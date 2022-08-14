WASHINGTON — Police: Man drove car into barricade near US Capitol, began firing gun in the air before fatally shooting himself.
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune