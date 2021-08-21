AMARILLO, Texas — A man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges, police said Saturday.
George Michael Mireles, 34, died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday's shooting at an apartment complex, Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said in a statement.
Officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for, police say. Birkenfeld said police later learned Mireles was wanted on a felony drug charge.
Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.
