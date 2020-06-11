STONY BROOK, N.Y. — A man who was dressed in tactical gear was found with three explosive device in his backpack at a Long Island hospital and has been arrested on weapons and drug charges, police said Wednesday.

The man, Robert Roden, 33, had walked into the emergency room at Stony Brook University Hospital around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, acting suspiciously, according to police.

University police officers were called to the scene by a hospital security guard, took Roden into custody and found a "suspicious package" in his backpack, authorities said.

When officers searched his bag, they found three explosive devices inside, police said in a statement. A BB gun was also recovered, authorities have said.

Police evacuated two floors of the hospital, which included the emergency room, for several hours.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Roden's home in Mastic Beach on Wednesday and found "multiple explosive devices at the residence." Police did not immediately provide specific details about the explosives.

Suffolk County police said agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also involved in the investigation.

The hospital, about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) east of New York City, has more than 600 beds and treated more than 100,000 people in the emergency room last year.

Roden was arrested on weapons possession, criminal contempt and drug possession charges and police say additional charges could be forthcoming. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.