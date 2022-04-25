LONDON — British police say four people were found stabbed to death Monday at a home in south London. A man has been arrested.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at around 1:40 a.m. and forced their way into a home in the Bermondsey area. Inside they found three women and a man "suffering what are believed to be stab injuries."
All four were pronounced dead at the scene.
A fifth man was detained on suspicion of murder. Police said the victims and the suspect all knew one another.
Polices said they were still contacting the victims' families, and did not release their identities.
