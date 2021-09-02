An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of one driver by another nearly two months ago on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth, authorities said Thursday.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday and will say more about the break in the case.

Jay Boughton, 56, was shot July 6 while driving south on the highway by another motorist in an apparent road rage incident.

Police Chief Erik Fadden has said a traffic altercation between the two drivers "escalated quickly," and the shooter may have killed Boughton, of Crystal, over something as minor as a lane change.

Boughton, 56, was shot in the head at 10 p.m. as he drove south on Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road on the eastern edge of Plymouth. His vehicle then went through a fence and crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of N. Lancaster Lane, where his 15-year-old son, Harrison, gave him CPR.

Traffic surveillance video showed the shooter's SUV heading west on Interstate 694 near N. Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills before exiting onto southbound Hwy. 169 and then pulling up on the left of Boughton's vehicle and briefly pacing it before the shooting.

Jay Boughton

The suspect's vehicle, a late-model Chevy Suburban, was located last month. Police did not say where the SUV was found or what led them to it.

