Police are looking for suspects in connection with a man being shot to death over the weekend in Brooklyn Center.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of N. Bryant Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police have announced no arrests. A police statement noted that the shooting "is not considered to be a random incident."