Police are asking for help in finding the parents of a boy found late Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Park.
The boy was found alone about 5:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of 76th Avenue N. Officers spoke with nearby residents but were unable to locate the boy's parents, police said.
The boy told officers that his name was Daniel, but he was unable to provide further information about his family or where he lives.
Anyone with helpful information is asked to call 911. You may also send a tip via text message by texting "BPPD" and your tip to 847411, or you may visit this link.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Police looking for parents after child found in Brooklyn Park
The boy told officers his name was Daniel but was unable to tell them where he lived.
Minneapolis
State investigators take over probe of 'fire and explosion' near University of Minnesota
"At this time, we think the situation has stabilized, but we remain vigilant," the state fire marshal said.
Local
Iraq War veteran uses art to cope with PTSD
Jeffrey Stenbom, an art instructor at Normandale Community College and an Iraq War veteran, wove an enormous American flag out of historical military uniforms. His piece will be displayed at the San Antonio International Airport before its permanent home at USAA headquarters.
Minneapolis
Vacant ice arena in north Minneapolis could gain new life as roller-skating rink
Though the plan is still in its infancy, the hope is to open the roller rink by 2024.
Local
Minnesota's wolves to be featured in new Disney, National Geographic documentary
The series, called "America the Beautiful," is available starting July 4.