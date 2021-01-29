St. Paul police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was killed Thursday evening.

The victim, identified by police as Susan Elizabeth Harlan, 66, of St. Paul, was struck just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of E. 7th and Eichenwald streets, police said. She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators later recovered abandoned gray utility van with damage to the front, but have not identified who was driving it. The van has a ladder and wheelbarrow stored on top. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5656.

It's the second hit-and-run pedestrian fatality in St. Paul in a week. John D. Benjamin, 68, was struck and killed Jan. 22 N. at Mc­Knight Road near the intersection with Margaret Street. Robert W. Kinney, 57, of Maplewood, was charged Thursday with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with

Benjamin's death.

