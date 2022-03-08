Burnsville High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday after Burnsville police received a report of a weapon on campus.
Police were on scene searching the school around noon and completed the search about three hours later. No weapon was found and no injuries were reported, police said.
In a 3 p.m. note to parents, school principal Dave Helke said students would be released immediately and able to use their usual mode of transportation. All after-school activities were canceled.
