CADIZ, Ky. — An officer with a Kentucky sheriff's department has fatally shot a man during an altercation, police said.
The altercation occurred shortly after the Trigg County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a home in Cadiz, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. The responding officer shot Bennie "Shawn" Biby, 44, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
Authorities did not release the races of those involved or give additional details about the shooting.
An autopsy on Biby was scheduled for Thursday.
