Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at the St. Paul Saloon.
Two people were shot Tuesday night at the saloon, which is in the 1000 block of Old Hudson Road, near Interstate 94. One person died, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
This marks the city's seventh homicide of the year.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
