MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee that took place early Sunday morning.
The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
A 24-year-old man also was hit. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.
Police said they're searching for unknown suspects.
