A man was shot and killed Thursday night in south Minneapolis, police say.

Map: Fatal shooting Map: Fatal shooting

The shooting occurred in the Ventura Village community near S. 13th Avenue and E. 22nd Street, police spokesman John Elder said. That’s close to Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Peavey Field Park.

Officers responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Neighborhood residents told police that “private parties” had taken the man to HCMC, Elder said.

Officers intercepted the vehicle. The man, who was in his mid-20s, was rushed to the hospital in grave condition and died a short time later, Elder said.

No suspects are in custody. Police were investigating late Thursday, canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses.