Minneapolis homicide detectives continued their investigation Saturday into Friday morning's fatal shooting of a man in his 30s.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, died when gunfire erupted about 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of S. Elliot Avenue, in the Powderhorn neighborhood, said police spokesman John Elder.

Elder said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he died several hours later. Exactly what led up to the shooting was not clear, and police so far have not released a description of the suspected gunman. No one has been arrested.

Tim Anderson, who lives near the scene, said he was just sitting down for his morning coffee when he heard a loud bang.

Startled, he looked out of his living room window to see a man with gun "aiming down the sidewalk."

Recalling the incident in a phone interview on Friday afternoon, Anderson said the suspect kept firing while moving in a distinct manner — "kind of shuffling."

"When I saw him, he shot probably five more shots down the street, down the sidewalk," Anderson said.

Once the gunfire stopped, the suspect looked around, as if to check if anyone had witnessed the shooting, before ducking into a nearby alley, according to Anderson, who gave a similar account to police. After making sure his wife and three children were safe, Anderson said he ran outside to check on the victim, who was sprawled on the pavement.

"He was unresponsive and [there was] a lot of blood," Anderson recalled.

"When I got to him, there was one other gal from the block who was there with me," he said, adding that the neighbor was already on the phone with 911.

The death continued a surge in shootings in the city. Nearly 70 people have been shot since last month's unrest over the killing of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis officer.

Friday's slaying was the city's 23rd of the year.