Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that led to a man's death.

Authorities were called to the 800 block of NE. Main St. on reports of a shooting at around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, finding a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers helped him until emergency personnel arrived and transported him to HCMC.

He died at the hospital. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, an abandoned vehicle was found on fire about 10 blocks away, near California Street and 18th Avenue NE. An attempted auto theft was also reported around that time about five blocks from the vehicle fire, at 17th and University avenues NE.

"It is unknown if the incidents are related, but [they] are being treated as such at this time," Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Adam Kennedy said in a news release.

People with information about the crime can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or share tips online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous.