St. Paul Police are piecing together what happened to two men who were fatally injured Thursday night in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue E., after the two men were found injured and unresponsive, according to a news release from St. Paul Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. Police secured the area and requested medical help, but St. Paul fire medics pronounced the men dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators are looking into the incident. The deaths mark St. Paul's 30th and 31st homicide.
