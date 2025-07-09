Police investigating death of Maine paddleboarder as a homicide after discovery of body

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting five West African leaders on Wednesday for a ''multilateral lunch'' as the region reels from the impact of U.S. aid cuts. The surprise meeting with leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau follows the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, as the administration switches from ''a charity-based foreign aid model'' to partnerships showing that other nations have ''both the ability and willingness to help themselves.''